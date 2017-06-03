EAST PEORIA – Sophie Lorton had been a key contributor to Hardin-Calhoun's softball team this season.

The sophomore three-sport standout (volleyball, basketball and softball) for the Warriors hit .218 for the Warriors this year with four doubles and a triple and homer each with a .282 on-base percentage and .307 slugging percentage.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

But in the Warriors' win over Mendon Unity in their own IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal, a collision at first base early in the game sent Lorton out of the lineup.

“I swung the bat and the ball died in front of home plate,” Lorton said of the play that resulted in a dislocated elbow for her. “I ran to first and (the Unity first baseman) was standing over both bags. We hit and she went one way and my right leg caught around her foot; I went down and I stuck my arm out trying to catch myself and it (her right elbow) went out.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's hard, but I'm here supporting them and I know they can do it (win a third straight Class 1A title).”

Lorton's arm is in a cast at the moment. “Sometime next week, I get it off – I think next Tuesday or Wednesday and then they'll do physical therapy to get ready for next volleyball season,” Lorton said.

With so many great athletes going to Calhoun the last few years, Lorton feels fortunate to be able to be a part of it. “It's awesome,” Lorton said. “It was exciting (the Warriors' 2-1 win over Princeville Friday) – it keeps you on your feet.

“It's a fun experience; to three-peat would be awesome, but just to make it back to state three years in a row is awesome. I'm here if they need anything; I know I have their back and they have my back.”

More like this:

Jul 9, 2023 - Quarterback Miles Lorton Helps Calhoun To First Playoff Berth In Five Seasons In 2022, Has Bigger Expectations For Upcoming Year

Aug 20, 2023 - Dr. Amy McClintock Wins Women's Feature Race At Edwardsville Rotary Criterium

Sep 21, 2023 - Former Marquette, CM Standout Soccer Players Making A Difference At Collegiate Level - No. 18 L&C Edges SWIC 2-1

Jul 19, 2023 - Edwardsville's Madison Popelar Has Excellent SWISA Meet, Is A Johnston Law Office Female Athlete Of Month

Jul 9, 2023 - Edwardsville's Becky Bradley Is Active Runner, Has Excellent Finish In Race

 