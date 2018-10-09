GODFREY – Godfrey Village Clerk Pam Whisler has been serving the village since 1978.

She started working in the Godfrey Township Supervisor's Office before the village was formally incorporated in 1992. She worked in the commodities office where she helped people who qualified for government programs attain the benefits of those programs – specifically food.

From there, Whisler became assistant to the Godfrey Township secretary, and in 1985 ran for Godfrey Township Clerk. She won that position in 1990 and subsequently ran for the position of Godfrey Village Clerk in 1992 after the village was formally incorporated. She has held both positions ever since, through several subsequent elections.

During her time in that position, which she described as being the keeper of records as well as the liaison between the community and the village trustees, Whistler said she was proud of how her office was able to keep up with the changing technology of communication.

“Communications have improved a lot since I've been here,” she said. “We had a mimeograph machine to a typewriter to a computer to now having everything all over social media.”

Whisler's last day on the job will be Dec. 28, 2018, but her retirement will not officially begin until Dec. 31, 2018. But, since that day is a holiday, that following Friday will be Whisler's last day in the office.

When asked what will happen with her position upon her departure, Whisler said that decision was entirely in the hands of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and the village trustees.

After retirement, Whistler said she will spend time enjoying her family.

