ST. LOUIS - Longtime Urology of St. Louis physician, Joseph Levy, MD, will be retiring on December 31, 2021, after 38 years of practicing urology, primarily in St. Charles County.

“Working at Urology of St. Louis and caring for so many wonderful patients has been the most rewarding part of my career,” said Dr. Levy. “During this time, I have witnessed and experienced tremendous technological and therapeutic advances in the treatment of urological conditions and I have no doubt that my fellow USL physicians will continue providing exceptional care. I’m looking forward to enjoying more time with my family, staying in shape, traveling, and playing the piano among other hobbies.”

Dr. Levy specialized in prostate disease, kidney cancer, stones, and incontinence. Urology of St. Louis will be working with patients to reschedule any upcoming appointments scheduled with Dr. Levy after his retirement date. Dr. Andrew Blackburne, Dr. Ronan Lev, Dr. Asim Razzaq, Dr. Elizabeth Williams, and Dr. Greg Auffenberg will be the primary physicians working at the St. Charles location.

“We know first-hand that so many patients at Urology of St. Louis have benefited tremendously from Dr. Levy’s exceptional care and we’re grateful to have had him as a colleague, mentor, and friend for over three decades,” said Dr. Razzaq “We wish him the best of luck in his retirement.”

USL offers treatment for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer, vasectomies, and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com or email at info@stlurology.com.

