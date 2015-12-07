Longtime Lewis and Clark College head baseball coach Randy Martz has been selected for induction into the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. Enshrinement ceremonies will be Thursday, April 14, at the Westport Sheraton Hotel in St. Louis, MO.

Martz, who has guided the Lewis and Clark Trailblazers for a quarter century, enters his third sports hall of fame. He has previously been honored by the University of South Carolina and Lewis and Clark.

At Lewis and Clark Martz took over a historically underachieving program and transformed it into a well-respected team with several historical moments. In 1996, the Trailblazers won the Region 24 Tournament. The team then won the District Championship in Chicago in a thrilling decisive third game, and took an unprecedented third place at the NJCAA National Tournament at USA Olympic Stadium in Tennessee.

Martz also coached Major League great closer Jason Isringhausen, a Brighton, IL native, in the early 1990's at LC.

In 1997 the Trailblazers again won the Region 24 tournament and fell one game short in the district tourney of returning to the NJCAA Finals.

Article continues after sponsor message

During his tenure at Lewis and Clark Martz has coached and managed the River City Rascals and Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League.

Prior to becoming a coach, Martz was a first round draft pick by the Chicago Cubs and pitched for the Cubs and White Sox in the early 1980's. While briefly with the White Sox Martz pitched under manager Tony LaRussa and pitching coach Dave Duncan.

For ticket information contact Larry Donovan at 314-606-8850.

More like this:

Related Video: