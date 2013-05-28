Dr. Tanin Parich served the Riverbend area community for 35 years as a physician with Saint Anthony's Hospital. He specialized in internal medicine. In the mid 1980s, Dr. Parich came to be part of the Beverly Farm home where he served as the primary care physician to adults who live with developmental disabilities. Dr. Parich also served as Beverly Farm's medical director.

"Dr. Parich always provided excellent care to the people who live with developmental disabilities at Beverly Farm" said Lori Zachary, Director of Nursing.

When anyone is asked at Beverly Farm about Dr. Parich, everyone remembers him as a very kind, honest person, which cared a lot about others.

"Dr. Parich knew the individuals who live at Beverly Farm well. He enjoyed getting to know everyone and had a heart for individuals who lived with intellectual developmental disabilities," said Kim Albert, Secretary of Nursing at Beverly Farm.

Article continues after sponsor message

"He would always go out of his way. You could always count on Dr. Parich. He never seemed to be inconvenienced by anyone that needed his assistance" said Elvera Davis.

"Dr. Parich was always concerned about people who live at Beverly Farm and made sure they had the best care possible. He encouraged input from patients regarding their treatment and health when possible," said Albert.

"Dr. Parich was always very professional. Some of my best memories include our conversations regarding Chinese food and his family" said Davis. As a nurse, "I can say he always had great handwriting for a doctor and spoke English very well. I recall conversations I had with Dr. Parich regarding his family and how he was so impressed with his siblings that knew many languages and the love he has for his family" said Davis. He was one of 10 siblings and had two children and two grandchildren.

Dr. Parich grew up in Bangkok, Thailand where he graduated from Siriraj Mahidol University medical school. His residency was completed in Brooklyn, New York.

Dr. Parich made an impact in many individuals' lives at Beverly Farm. He will never be forgotten. A personalized memorial brick will be placed at Beverly Farm's courtyard in his memory.

For more information regarding Beverly Farm please call 618-466-0367 or visit www.beverlyfarm.org.

More like this: