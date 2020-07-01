WOOD RIVER - Jim Meyer, a well-known businessman in Wood River, died just after midnight on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Meyer owned Meyer Jewelry Studio at 40 East Ferguson since the early 1970s in Alton before moving his shop to Wood River. Before his shop, Meyer entered the Navy during Vietnam and was with the Seabees.

“Jim Meyer was a kind and gentle man who was known throughout the region for his expertise and jewelry skills. More than that he loved the people of Wood River and went out of his way to give back to the community. He designed several jewelry pieces for me. Both my husband and I just liked going in and talking to him. He had yearly art shows with his jewelry in Florida,” Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.

In a previous story, Meyer said: “I went into making, designing, and repairing jewelry after putting myself through art school at Quincy.”

Meyer battled lung and colon cancer for around seven years. Over the years several Wood River businesses came together and held benefits for him.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells had the following comments about Meyer: "Jim Meyer was one of the friendliest men in the community. The Wood River Police Department offers condolences to the Meyer family. Mr. Meyer will always be remembered with kind words."



Cleary’s Shoes & Boots held a 50/50 in 2019. Charlie’s Drive-In donated 10 percent of sales to him along with several other fundraisers for him.

In February the Wood River Police Department presented a check of $4,000 to Meyer to assist with his high medical expenses.

Jim's family issued a statement about his death: “It is with a heavy heart that we say Jim passed away shortly after midnight last night. Words can not express the sadness and grief we feel. But we are also happy he is no longer suffering and that he is celebrating with Jesus in heaven. A private funeral will be held. We will keep everyone updated on plans for the shop. He would always say “My customers are more than just customers, they were my friends.”

