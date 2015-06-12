North Greene's Logan Ross came about as close as a high jumper can get to clearing 7 foot in the high jump this track and field season, going over the bar twice at 6-10.

Ross cleared 6-10 in the Greene County Meet and again a few weeks ago at the IHSA Class 1A track and field meet in Charleston.

Ross, an exceptional all-around athlete, is hoping to try the decathlon in college.

He actually cleared 7 feet in the Greene County Meet, but the bar bounced around and refused to hold. He missed winning the state championship in the high jump by missing once more than the person who won first.

The North Greene athlete said it was a blast attending his school and playing on the football and basketball teams and track and field in the spring.

“My goal was to get 7 feet and I did work hard this season,” he said. “I still hope to clear 7 feet in college.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Ross had 638 receiving yards in football and 438 rushing yards. North Greene’s football team went well into the playoffs. He also was an exceptional place kicker and basketball standout.

Ross had several battles with Carrollton’s Cody Leonard in the high jump over the years. Leonard also was exceptional in the event, although he battled some injuries this season.

The North Greene athlete spoke with some recruiters from Illinois State at the meet in Charleston and hopes to possibly attend there in the fall on a track and field scholarship.

Logan said his mom, Debra, and father, Robert, always support him in his athletic adventures.

The North Greene athlete described performing in front of all the fans at O’Brien Field in Charleston as “an adrenaline rush” and something he had always dreamed of doing.

“I am comfortable with everything about track and field,” Ross said. “I think I would be strong in the decathlon.”

Logan said he “loves” track and field and toward it he has a true passion.

More like this: