PIASA - It is an accomplishment for a player to earn all-conference in any sport, but Southwestern tight end, defensive end, and kicker Logan Keith was recognized as all-conference in all three of his categories. He was a first-team football pick for All-South Central Conference as a kicker, second-team as a defensive lineman, and third-team as an offensive skills player.

Logan had some big runs and was strong defensively in Southwestern's final regular season 35-7 win over Hillsboro that punched the Piasa Birds into the IHSA football playoffs.

These are some of Logan's stats for the season:

Rushing - 63 carries, 325 yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Receiving - 17 receptions, 237 yards and two receiving TDs.

Tackles - 55 solo tackles, 11 assists and three sacks.

Logan Keith is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

The Piasa Birds' head football coach Pat Keith said Logan developed into a solid football player during his high school career.

"Our seniors led the team by working hard to become better throughout the season, along with the other players in the program developing as well and that got us into the playoffs."

Logan is a multi-sport athlete and plays basketball and baseball at Southwestern. Pat Keith, the head football coach, is Logan's father. Pat was a Marquette football star and graduated in 1993. He also played at Millikin University and was a tight end/defensive end.

Pat said that as Logan's father and coach, he was "very proud of Logan and all his accomplishments."

Again, congrats to Logan on his recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Birds.

