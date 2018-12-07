EAST ALTON – Edwardsville hockey forward Logan Corzine had a big night in the Tigers’ 8-5 win over Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo., Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Corzine scored his first hat-trick in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game, scoring twice in a wild second period, then completing his hat-trick in the third to help put the game away as Edwardsville rallied from 5-2 down in the second to score six straight goals to cinch the win.

“Yeah, it was a good one, it was a tough game,” Corzine said in a postgame interview. “We had to fight back real hard to get the win.”

The Tigers came back from the 5-2 deficit after a timeout with 3:34 left in the second, responding after the timeout with three goals in 58 seconds to tie the game before taking control in the third period to get the win.

“It was after that timeout that we started going,” Corzine said. “It was just something (head coach Jason) Walker said.”

Each of the goals Corzine scored was variations of a theme: Work hard, go to and put shots on goal.

“It was just working hard, going to the net,” Corzine said, “putting them on the net, shooting hard, that was about it.”

Corzine has a good shot with a quick release. It served him very well on the evening.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Corzine said. “I just kept putting them on the net, and got lucky a few times, and it just went in there.”

Corzine’s hat trick could be the starting point to a big stretch of the season for him as the Holidays approach, going into the January stretch.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to that,” Corzine said. “I’m really excited for the rest of the season.”

And it’s all about getting back to work in practice and grinding it out during the games.

“Yeah, we’ve just got to keep grinding,” Corzine said, “put pucks on net, get in deep.”

