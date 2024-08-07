EDWARDSVILLE - Logan Barnes, who swims for the Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, enjoyed an excellent 62nd Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship meet at Edwardsville High School's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center on July 21, 2024.

Barnes came in fourth in the boys 13-14 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:05.19, was a part of the winning team in the 200-yard medley relay at 2:15.20, placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:31.41, finished third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:21.33, and was the third swimmer of the championship-winning 200-yard freestyle relay team, with a time of 1:49.33.

Logan is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

Barnes sees a very good future in the sport for himself, and feels optimistic about his chances.

"I see myself in the future getting a scholarship for swimming," Barnes said.

Barnes also felt that the Pirates had performed well, also.

Overall, Barnes has felt that he's improved as the season went along, both as a swimmer and personally as well.

"I think I have improved a lot," Barnes said, "as a person and a swimmer. And I have dropped a lot of time among all my events and races."

"If you want to give up on anything you're doing," Barnes said, "just keep pushing, and you'll figure out what you want to do."

