ALTON – The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host a Teen Lock-In on Friday, June 3, 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Middle School and High School students.

During the Lock-In teens will enjoy three live bands performing on the main stage; the bands include Fuss, Team Treachery and The Last In Line. The live music will then be followed with a dance party by DJ Matt Corzine. Movies will be featured in the movie theater throughout the night and into the morning. In addition, teens will also enjoy the numerous video games featured at the Center (such as Wii, Xbox Kinect, and Play Station) and games such as foosball, pop-a-shot, billiards, air hockey, and table tennis.

Advance tickets are available for purchase at the Riverbender.com Community Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $12. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $15 the night of the Lock-In, but only on a space-available basis. It is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance to be assured admission.

The last Lock-In held at the Center in January had an attendance of 196 area teens.

The Center's cafe will be open for a limited time during peak hours of the event to purchase items such as pizza, fries, and chicken strips, and attendees will be able to purchase sodas, chips and candy at concession stand throughout the entire event.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at: www.riverbender.com/communitycenter, call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

