Godfrey, Ill. - April 21st, 2011 – Lockhaven Country Club, a Godfrey, Ill. private country club, recently named golf expert Larry Emery as Head Golf Professional the Club.

Emery, born and raised in Southern Ill. is a 30 plus year veteran in the golf instruction industry. Prior to taking his current post as Head Golf Professional at Lockhaven Country Club, Emery has spent 20 years in the St. Louis Market as a Head Golf Professional at The Legends, Glen Echo, and Norwood Hills.

Teaching golf has become a big part of Emery’s career. He has attended PGA Teaching Summits, schools with Jim Maclean, Butch Harmon, Mike McGetrick, Phil Rodgers, and a week with sports physiologist Dr. Debra Graham. He expanded his experience over the years while playing in 1995 & 2001 PGA Championships, he was GPGA Player of Year 1994 and 1995, he was inducted into SIGA Hall of Fame, he was the instructor for the national PGA seminar on Playing and Callaway Master Staff Professional of the Year 2002.

Since opening in 1956, Lockhaven Country Club has continued to serve as a staple in the community for golfers and non-golfers alike, while remaining one of the premier private clubs in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Club offers one of the most strategically challenging, yet playable golf courses in the market designed by the renowned Robert B. Harris. The course is widely recognized for its elevated tees, wide tree-lined fairways and contoured putting greens providing members and guests of all skill levels an enjoyable golf experience.

In addition to the championship golf course, Lockhaven Country Club boasts a full service clubhouse with casual and formal dining and expansive banquet facility. The Club also offers a family -friendly, an expansive swimming pool with a poolside food and beverage bar.

On Friday, May 6, Lockhaven Country Club will be hosting an Open House for those who are interested in learning more about the Club. Lockhaven’s staff will provide complimentary drinks and appetizers from 5-9 P.M for potential Members. Potential members are also encouraged to reserve a complimentary tee time on May 6.

For more information about Lockhaven Country Club, please visit www.lockhavencountryclub.com.

