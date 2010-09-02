(GODFREY, IL) - September 1, 2010 - The Lockhaven Country Club Board of Directors and its members would like to extend an invitation for all golfers to experience their club during a fall preview special. Beginning Sept. 3, and lasting through the end of Nov., all golfers will have the opportunity to experience why Lockhaven CC is one of the region's best golf courses and

where course conditions continue to be stellar. Members and non-members may play the course, use the practice facilities and enjoy dining in the Grill.

"While many of the region's courses have been damaged due to this summers' weather, Lockhaven's course conditions have remained stellar," said Paul Lauschke, chairman of Lockhaven Development Corporation. "In the spirit of great golf, we would like to extend this invitation for everyone to experience our club."

Rates for the fall preview special will be $39 weekdays, $49 weekends and $29 for daily twilight (after 3:00 p.m.). All rates include cart fees and use of the practice facility.

The Robert B. Harris-designed course is located 30 miles north of St. Louis, Mo., set amid the bluffs and rolling hills along the Mississippi River.

Since opening in 1956, Lockhaven Country Club has continued to serve as a staple in the community for golfers and non-golfers alike, while remaining one of the premier private clubs in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Club offers one of the most strategically challenging, yet playable golf courses in the market. The course is widely recognized for its elevated tees, wide tree-lined fairways and contoured putting greens providing golfers of all skill levels an enjoyable golf experience.

Lockhaven Country Club boasts a full service clubhouse with casual and formal dining and expansive banquet facility. The Club also offers a family-friendly, Olympic-sized swimming pool with a poolside food and beverage bar.

For more information on Lockhaven Country Club, visit www.lockhavencountryclub.com.

