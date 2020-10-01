GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick issued a warning to residents on Thursday after a string of car burglaries have occurred in the area.

"The detectives working these cases have reported a common denominator - every single car was unlocked," McCormick said. "With the use of the license plate recognition cameras positioned on the Clark Bridge, it is easy to see that individuals are coming into Godfrey from other cities because they know that our residents feel it's a safe community, and are comfortable leaving their cars unlocked.

"Unfortunately, in today's world, we can no longer be as relaxed when it comes to securing our valuables and we have to take some responsibility in locking cars, not leaving keys and valuables visible, etc. We all need to take these simple steps to prevent crime and help in keeping Godfrey a safe and thriving community."

