ALTON - Alton High had a planned temporary lock down drill this morning in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Troy Police Department’s Canine Unit.

Kristie Baumgartner, Alton School District assistant superintendent, said the lock down drill went as planned with no problems.

“We do this a few times every year in partnership with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police,” he said. “It went very well. We did this while we continued high quality instruction in our classrooms. This is part of Alton High’s Crisis Management Program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Baumgartner said the drills are done to ensure students and staff are prepared in case some type of crisis event occurs.

The drill started at 9:21 a.m. and lasted approximately an hour, Baumgartner said.

“The students stayed in their classroom on temporary lockdown and student instruction did continue as normal.”

More like this: