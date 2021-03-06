ALTON - Anyone who frequents Illinois Route 143 from Wood River to Alton will now notice the stop lights at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam Way Road are fixed.

Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Joe Monroe said he made a trip down 143 on Friday afternoon and the lights were back in order.

The lights had been flashing for a few days and not rotating between green and red. Motorists seemed confused at the flashing red lights, some stopped, some drove through. The lights were repaired Friday morning.

