ROLLA - Approximately 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Missouri S&T also announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Spring 2021 graduates and honors students are listed below.

GRADUATES:

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)

Alton, Illinois

62002, Ben Moyer, bachelor of science, mining engineering, summa cum laude

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Joseph Babcock, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Rory Margherio, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, cum laude

Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Luke Raffaelle, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude

Granite City, Illinois

62040, Abbigail Ely, bachelor of arts, psychology, magna cum laude

HONORS:

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior

62002, Phuong Tran, biological sciences, sophomore

Bethalto, Illinois

62010, Maxwell McCune, civil engineering, senior

Edwardsville, Illinois

62025, Jessica Glenn, engineering , sophomore

62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior

62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior

62025, Logan Mills, engineering , sophomore

62025, Reece Watson, computer science, junior

62025, Andre Wilke, engineering , sophomore

Glen Carbon, Illinois

62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, junior

62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, junior

62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior

62034, McLain Oertle, engineering , freshman

62034, Luke Raffaelle, mechanical engineering, senior

62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, sophomore

Godfrey, Illinois

62035, Kyle Begnel, civil engineering, senior

62035, William Schuenke, electrical engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

62040, Noah Cain, engineering , sophomore

62040, Lee Coyle, engineering , sophomore

62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, senior

62040, Viktoria Johnson, chemical engineering, junior

Hamel, Illinois

62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, sophomore

