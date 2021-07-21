Locals Earn Honors, Degrees From Missouri University Of Science & Technology
ROLLA - Approximately 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.
Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Missouri S&T also announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Spring 2021 graduates and honors students are listed below.
About Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 different degree programs in 40 areas of study and is ranked by CollegeFactual as the best public university to study engineering. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
GRADUATES:
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed)
Alton, Illinois
62002, Ben Moyer, bachelor of science, mining engineering, summa cum laude
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Joseph Babcock, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Rory Margherio, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, cum laude
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Luke Raffaelle, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Abbigail Ely, bachelor of arts, psychology, magna cum laude
HONORS:
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
62002, Claire Pohlman, environmental engineering, senior
62002, Phuong Tran, biological sciences, sophomore
Bethalto, Illinois
62010, Maxwell McCune, civil engineering, senior
Edwardsville, Illinois
62025, Jessica Glenn, engineering , sophomore
62025, Luke Goeckner, computer science, senior
62025, Rory Margherio, aerospace engineering, senior
62025, Logan Mills, engineering , sophomore
62025, Reece Watson, computer science, junior
62025, Andre Wilke, engineering , sophomore
Glen Carbon, Illinois
62034, Anna Burke, civil engineering, junior
62034, Collin Cox, chemical engineering, junior
62034, Grant Gill, aerospace engineering, senior
62034, McLain Oertle, engineering , freshman
62034, Luke Raffaelle, mechanical engineering, senior
62034, Elizabeth Viox, architectural engineering, sophomore
Godfrey, Illinois
62035, Kyle Begnel, civil engineering, senior
62035, William Schuenke, electrical engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
62040, Noah Cain, engineering , sophomore
62040, Lee Coyle, engineering , sophomore
62040, Abbigail Ely, psychology, senior
62040, Viktoria Johnson, chemical engineering, junior
Hamel, Illinois
62046, Riley Salmi, biological sciences, sophomore
