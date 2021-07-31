Locals Among Those Named Letter Winners For Millikin Track & Field Team Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR —The Millikin University track and field team recently announced its letter winners for the 2021 seasons. Letter winners are listed below: First Letter Freshman Noah Goldsmith (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) Sophomore Mackenzie Moyer (Carlinville, Carlinville H.S.) Sophomore Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) Sophomore Dane Alexander (Normal, University H.S.) Sophomore Roy Baggio (Oak Forest, Oak Forest H.S.) Sophomore Katherine Batcheller (Fenton, Mo., Rockwood Summit H.S.) Sophomore Caleb Bleich (Melvin, Gibson City Melvin Sibley H.S.) Sophomore Kristian Boado (Algonquin, Dundee Crown H.S.) Sophomore Austin Bridgman (Potomac, Armstrong H.S.) Sophomore Gabe Bush (Normal, Normal West H.S.) Freshman Kaleb Childers (Springfield, Athens H.S.) Freshman Quincy Collings (Mattoon, Mattoon H.S.) Freshman Shannon Crawford (Chicago, Perspectives Academy) Freshman Avery Damron (Santa Rosa, Calif., Marla Carillo H.S.) Freshman Derek Dayton (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.) Sophomore Ruth Edwards (Springfield, Springfield H.S.) Freshman Nick Fornoff (Pekin, Pekin H.S.) Freshman Kayla Green (Berwyn, J.S. Morton West H.S.) Sophomore Mark Jensen (Algonquin, Dundee Crown H.S.) Freshman Rye Johnson (Weldon, Monticello H.S.) Freshman Danie Kelso (St. Joseph, St. Joseph Ogden H.S.) Freshman Josh Martinez (Chicago, St. Laurence H.S.) Freshman Madalyne McPheeters (Sullivan, Okaw Valley H.S.) Sophomore Skylar Meents (Downers Grove, Downers Grove North H.S.) Sophomore Emilie Mineo (Naperville, Naperville Central H.S.) Senior Dakota Myers (Mackinaw, Deer Creek Mackinaw H.S.) Freshman Bradyn Olmstead (Bloomington, Bloomington H.S.) Sophomore Adriyanna Patterson (Georgetown, Georgetown Ridge Farm H.S.) Freshman Jessel Prabhu (Saint Ann, Mo., Pattonville H.S.) Freshman Katie Risner (Avon, Ind., Avon H.S.) Freshman Zena Roberts (Richton Park, Rich Central H.S.) Freshman Alyssa Ruiz (San Diego, Calif., Junipero Serra H.S.) Freshman Maddie Russelburg (Yorkville, Yorkville H.S.) Freshman Julia Seaman (Marshall, Martinsville H.S.) Freshman Aiden Schlicting (Freeburg, Freeburg H.S.) Freshman Jake Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) Junior Whitney Smith (Stewardson, Stewardson Straburg H.S.) Junior Dalton Spencer (Waynesville, Stanford Olympia H.S.) Article continues after sponsor message Freshman Morgin Washington (Chicago, H.S. of Art) Sophomore Tessa Wiegand (Eureka, Eureka H.S.) Second Letter Junior Max Rogers (Carlinville, Carlinville H.S.) Junior Austin Bicknell (Bloomington, Bloomington H.S.) Junior Alexus Coleman (Silvis, United Township H.S.) Junior Maddy Eck (Pleasant Plains, Springfield Lutheran H.S.) Junior Marshun Hart (Hammond, Ind., Hammond H.S.) Junior Garrett Jones (Mattoon, Mattoon H.S.) Junior Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnais, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) Junior Anne Longman (Park Ridge, Maine South H.S.) Junior Hailey O’Malley (Mokena, Lincoln Way East H.S.) Junior Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.) Junior Hailey Wimberly (Salem, Salem H.S.) Third Letter Senior Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) Senior Jackson Allen (Decatur, LSA H.S.) Senior Brea Blackwell (Chicago, Thornton H.S.) Senior Joey Davies (Tinley Park, Tinley Park H.S.) Senior Ricky Esparza (Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara H.S.) Senior Anna Gambol (Glen Ellyn, Glenbard West H.S.) Senior Taijhan Nelson (Murphysboro, Murphysboro H.S.) Senior Brianna Niebrugge (Decatur, St. Teresa H.S.) Senior Stephanie Oliver (Cedar Lake, Ind., Hanover Central H.S.) Senior William Powell (Danville, Danville H.S.) Senior Joycelyn VanAntwerp (Kewanee, Kewanee Weathersfield H.S.) Senior Alyssa Vignos (New Berlin, New Berlin H.S.) Senior Claire Weers (Minonk, Fieldcrest H.S.) NOTE: Letter winners were not awarded in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The following Big Blue Track and Field athletes set new Millikin records during the 2019 season: Ben Kuxmann-Indoor 1 Mile Run-4:15.27 Outdoor 800 Meters-1:50.12 Joey Davies-Indoor Heptathlon-4689 points Outdoor Decathlon-6643 points Kristian Boado-Indoor Weight Throw-17.12 meters Taijhan Nelson-Outdoor 5000 Meters-15:17.22 Mackenzie Dixon-Outdoor 400 Meters-56.04 seconds Anna Gambol-Outdoor Javelin-35.85 meters Men’s Outdoor 4x400 Relay-Jackson Allen, Ben Kuxmann, Jake Shumaker, Joey Davies Women’s Outdoor 4x400 Relay-Eryn Renison, Hailey Wimberly, Brianna Niebrugge, Mackenzie Dixon-3:50.95 Women’s Outdoor 4x800 Relay-Katie Risner, Tessa Wiegand, Clarie Weers, Mackenzie Dixon-9:52.94 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip