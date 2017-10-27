ALTON – The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is participating in the Healogics National Diabetes Campaign from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Alton Memorial Hospital offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers. Team members across the nation will dedicate the entire week to visiting local physician offices to provide education on the treatment of potential or existing chronic wounds for people also suffering from diabetes.

An estimated 30.3 million people in the United States (9.4 percent of the population) have diabetes, including 7.2 million who are unaware they are living with the disease. The percentage of adults with diabetes increases with age, reaching a high of 25.2 percent among those aged 65 years or older. In addition to age, risk factors for diabetes include diet, activity level, obesity and heredity.

High blood sugar levels, poor circulation, immune systems issues, nerve damage, and infection may contribute to a non-healing diabetic foot ulcer. Approximately 15 percent of people living with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer. An estimated 14-24 percent of people with foot ulcers will experience an amputation.

Early detection and intervention can help to mitigate the possibility of limb loss. The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Alton Memorial Hospital recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:



Stop smoking immediately

Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year)

Daily self-inspections of the feet, or have a family member perform the inspection

Regular care of the feet including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses

Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks)

Take steps to improve circulation such as eating healthier and exercising on a regular basis

Proper wound care is imperative to healing diabetic foot ulcers. The Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Alton Memorial Hospital offers a number of leading-edge treatments including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Total Contact Casting (TCC), and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy. These specialized wound care therapies can aid in wound closure, new tissue growth, wound tissue regeneration and much more.

Contact the Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at Alton Memorial Hospital to learn more about diabetic foot ulcers or if you have a wound that will not heal. To schedule an appointment, please call 618-433-7066..

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage a network of Wound Care Centers® throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. Healogics technology-enabled wound care model supports the critical connection between patients with chronic wounds and multi-disciplinary teams for continuous, collaborative, patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

