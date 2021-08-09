ST. LOUIS — Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer, Missouri and Arkansas Chapter Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”

SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Missouri Arkansas Region provided immediate emergency assistance to over 4,500 families after over 3,300 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31

IL

Bond

Greenville

8/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenville Community, 1110 E Harris Ave

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

8/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 415 North Main Street

_______________

Clinton

Albers

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Albers American Legion, 600 N Bertha Street

Breese

8/19/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose School, 18004 St Rose Road

Germantown

8/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

Trenton

8/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Gate Baptist Church, 843 West Broadway

_______________

Coles

Charleston

8/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

8/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

8/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd

_______________

Crawford

Robinson

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

8/31/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

8/31/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

8/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

8/17/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

8/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

8/31/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

8/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Saint Elmo

8/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US - 40

Vandalia

8/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

8/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

8/23/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Rend Lake College, 468 North Kengray Parkway

Mount Vernon

8/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Tri County Electric Coop, 3906 W. Broadway

8/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

8/21/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

8/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

Texico

8/19/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Donoho Prairie Christian Church, 7405 Exchange Road

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Center Parking Lot, 117 E Pearl St.

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

8/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

Staunton

8/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road

_______________

Madison

Alton

8/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave

Bethalto

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

8/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

8/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

8/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

8/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.

8/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Highland

8/16/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Maryville

8/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Troy

8/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe

_______________

Marion

Centralia

8/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar

8/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

8/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Marys School, 424 East Broadway

Kinmundy

8/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Odin

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 110 Perkins Street

Salem

8/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

8/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

8/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

8/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street

Chester

8/18/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Red Bud

8/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

8/20/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Southern Baptist Church, 205 East Mack Avenue

8/22/2021: 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Joseph Stringtown Community Club, North Stringtown Road

8/27/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Fairview Heights

8/16/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/17/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/18/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/20/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/22/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/23/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/24/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/25/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/27/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/29/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

8/31/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

MO

Franklin

Gray Summit

8/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop

8/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 204 Ford St

Washington

8/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson

8/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/18/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

8/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/25/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

8/31/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

8/23/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

8/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.

8/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Rd

Cedar Hill

8/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8265 Local Hillsboro Rd.

Crystal City

8/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

De Soto

8/26/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Festus

8/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church Festus, 11835 State Rd CC

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St.

8/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gold Star Harley-Davidson, 2435 Hwy 67

Herculaneum

8/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin City Toyota, 301 Autumn Ridge Dr

High Ridge

8/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Ridge Fire Department, 2842 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

8/18/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

8/23/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 4810 Highway B

Pevely

8/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

8/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln County Ambulance District - Troy Base, 1392 S. Third

8/31/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Anchored Hope Church, 211 Boone St

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

8/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

8/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA OFallon Family Branch, 3451 Pheasant Meadows

8/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salvation Army, 1 William Booth Dr

8/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Plaza

Saint Peters

8/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Old Hickory Country Club, 1 Dye Club Dr,

8/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

8/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

8/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street

8/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy #500

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

8/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., A1 Home Care, 400 MC Black Road

Farmington

8/17/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge 1765, 1001 KREI Blvd

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

8/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

8/28/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road

8/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

Brentwood

8/20/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood

Chesterfield

8/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/18/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/19/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/25/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/26/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

8/31/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 106 N. Meramec

Des Peres

8/29/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road

Eureka

8/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

Fenton

8/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverchase of Fenton, 990 Horan

8/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Fenton, 739 Gravois Bluffs Blvd,

8/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400 LSL, #2 Gravois Road

Florissant

8/18/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/19/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnny Londoff Chevrolet, 1375 Dunn Rd.

8/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

8/26/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

8/22/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

8/24/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road

Saint Louis

8/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/17/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Avenue

8/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave

8/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport, 4450 Evans Pl

8/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Road

8/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6337 Clayton Road

8/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Rd.

8/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

8/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

8/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

8/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New City Fellowship, 1483 82nd Street

8/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

8/31/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Park 270, 1801 Park 270 Drive, Suite 500

8/31/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Ritz- Carlton, St Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza

8/31/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10445 W. Clayton

Spanish Lake

8/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

8/16/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/17/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Lawrence Group, 405 Washington Ave

8/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/24/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis College of Pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy Place

8/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Hampton, 12 Hampton Village Plaza

8/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/30/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue

8/31/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

8/31/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

8/31/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis School of Public Heatlh, 3545 Lafayette Avenue

8/31/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

8/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

8/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, 17510 Church St.

_______________

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

