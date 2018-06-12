MARYVILLE - On Wednesday, June 6th, 11 teams traveled from across the state of Illinois to Springfield to compete for 2018 Championship titles in the Flashback Trivia Competition.

The trivia team from Cambridge House of Maryville, “Make America Smart Again”, competed for almost 3½ hours during the first day, to secure a spot in the Finals Competition. After a second day of Flashback Trivia, the team brought home a third-place over-all trophy.

“We’re so proud of our trivia team, who worked hard to learn study material, and were also faced with ‘never before seen’ trivia questions during the competition,” said Kathy Tammen, Resident Services Coordinator at the Cambridge House.

Team members were Lynda Leggett, Priscilla Hale, and Johanna Koonce. The ladies studied for months prior to the competition. The team was awarded during a ceremony on Thursday, June 7th.

“It was challenging but we had a lot of fun,” said Koonce. “There were about 10 questions that stumped every team. If they have the competition again next year, I am looking forward to it.” She added, “we are going to try for first place!”

