Tuesday, July 05, 2011, ALTON, IL – Macy’s department store is sponsoring “Sass In The City,” a back-to-school fashion show for teens on Saturday, July 16 at the Riverbender.com Community Center located at 200 West Third Street in Alton, Illinois.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The runway show will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $15 or two for $25 and may be purchased at the Center during normal business hours. Attendees will be treated to a schwag bag full of coupons and samples from local businesses. Appetizers and drinks will be included with price of admission.

An after-party for high school aged teens will be hosted by the show's MC, “Jay” (Jamar) Woodard of 89.9 WLCA from 8 – 10 p.m.

Local teens will model Macy’s clothing. They are: Alyssa Brahler of Godfrey, Brittany Malley of Fieldon, Sarah Minier of Godfrey, Ramanda Montgomery of Granite City, Crystal Oates of Godfrey, Sabrina Richert of Edwardsville, MiKeith Teague of Alton, Megan Terrell of Alton, and Ashlan Wilkins of Godfrey.

Models auditioned and were selected by a panel of community members that included Pam Aery, Teacher, Marquette Catholic High School; Lori Artis, Associate Vice President, Media and Foundations at Lewis and Clark Community College; Cynthia Ellis, editor of The Telegraph’s Flaire magazine; Patrick Shansey, Senior Account Manager at Acropolis Technology Group; Diane Greenberg, Multi-Store Human Resources Manager at Macy’s; and Andrea Greenberg, Teacher at St. Mary’s Catholic School.

Sass in the City is one of many events held at the Riverbender.com Community Center to give teens a safe place to socialize.

For more information visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter, call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

