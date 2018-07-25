BELLEVILLE – Law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has awarded three recent high school graduates with scholarships to help them pursue a career in the legal field. The members of the firm believe that law is a noble and challenging career that provide attorneys the opportunity to serve both our clients and society. Emily Bloodworth, Kaleb Raker, and Austin Schorfheide have chosen to pursue this noble career by enrolling in programs across the Midwest.

Emily Bloodworth, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School, will be attending Southeast Missouri University to work towards becoming a child advocacy attorney. She has decided to take this path because of her passion for kids and love of language. After joining the debate team in high school and discovering the importance of evidence, Emily knew she wanted to become a lawyer to give a voice to voiceless children.

Kaleb Raker, a graduate of Belleville West, will be attending the University of Wisconsin at Madison to pursue degrees in Political Science and Biochemistry to prepare him in becoming an environmental lawyer. Participating in a wide array of clubs in high school, Kaleb has developed invaluable skills to help in the pursuit of his law degree. His passion for the planet and advanced course in high school have magnified his desire to work to enforce environmental laws and protect the planet.

Austin Schorfheide, a graduate of Nashville Community High School, will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to work towards becoming an agricultural attorney. While working with the local FFA chapter in high school, Austin developed a passion for agriculture and wants to obtain a law degree to help the community of farmers. He also wants to pursue a career in public service by participating on his county board and eventually running to become a circuit judge or state’s attorney.

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. is proud to support these three young professionals in their pursuance of a higher education and legal degrees. This scholarship program selects three eager students each year to encourage them to go after their dreams of going to law school. “We are extremely impressed by the academic and community accomplishments of these remarkable young people,” said Richter. “We applaud their ambition and determination to become a part of the legal society and wish them the best as they begin their college careers.”

