Contest promoted locally through Safe Schools/Healthy Students and Drug Free Alton Coalition

Local Alton High School teens are first place winners in a music composition contest, with a music video that focuses on personal experience living around drugs. The contest was promoted locally through the joint efforts of the Safe Schools/Healthy Students Initiative (SS/HS) and the Drug Free Alton Coalition. Daevion Caves and Jordan Atkins were the winners of the Musicares® and GRAMMY Foundation’s Teen Substance Abuse Awareness through Music Contest. The contest celebrates National Drug Facts Week, a seven-day observance launched last week by the Nationl Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Caves, an 18-year-old junior, and Atkins, a 16-year-old sophomore, are students at Alton High School. Their entry, a music video entitled “Drug Free State of Mind,” (click here to view: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ad3iNm5I9yw ), shows the boys living daily around drug use, but having the courage to stay drug-free. This entry was made in collaboration with classmate Ben Bregenzer, a computer technology enthusiast. Caves and Atkins are part of a positive rap group called the “618 Boyz”, a group sponsored by Alton High school social worker Linda Wittman.

The contest was open to teens ages 14-18. Entrants were asked to compose or create an original song and/or music video that explores, encourages and celebrates a healthy lifestyle or accurately depicts a story about drug abuse. The winners will attend a rehearsal of the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards and take part in a “Backstage Experience” on Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles. The duo were also awarded $500. Their video is featured on the NIDA, ThinkMTV and Grammy365 websites.

Article continues after sponsor message

Atkins said “I wanted to do this for my Grandpa. Alcohol use has affected my family and I see how it causes struggles in my community. I am trying to influence people to stay away from drugs and violence”. Caves added “ I feel like I better myself when I lend a hand to others. We hope it will let people know how tough it is growing up in the streets, but give them hope of a better tomorrow if they rise above their situation”.

About Alton’s Safe Schools/Healthy Students Inititative

The Federal Safe Schools/Healthy Students Inititative (SS/HS) has funded more than 350 urban, suburban, rural and tribal areas nationwide since 1999. This grant is the result of a unique collaboration among the U.S. Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Justice, and was created in response to rising concerns about youth violence and school safety. Locally, SS/HS helps reduce the risk factors that come between children of all ages and their ability to learn – and helps them to stay safe and healthy. Together with Drug Free Alton, SS/HS works on the goals to lower the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among youth.

For more information on the Federal SS/HS Initiative, visit http://www.sshs.samhsa.gov.

For more information on Alton SS/HS grant, programs, and services, contact Sandy Crawford at 618-433-4907, scrawford@altonschools.org.

For information on Drug Free Alton FCoalition, contact Melanie Nagel, 618-288-3100, ext. 3375, mdnagel@chestnut.com or visit www.drugfreealton.com

For more information about the The MusiCares® and GRAMMY Foundation's® Teen Substance Abuse Awareness through Music Contest visit: http://drugfactsweek.drugabuse.gov/contest.php

More like this: