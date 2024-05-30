GREENVILLE - A number of students from around the Riverbend region have been placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2024 semester.

To qualify for the Greenville University Dean’s List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. This list reflects both on-campus and online undergraduate students.

Alton

Addison Michelle Miller - senior

Brighton

David Michael Watkins - sophomore

Olivia R. Baalman - junior

Jillian Faith Beilsmith - junior

Edwardsville

Lauren Paige Garver - senior

Eowyn Beth Dorethy - senior

Gloria Rachel Bremer - sophomore

Granite City

Grace Phillips - senior

Brennan Cole Bronnbauer - junior

Jerseyville

Josephine Marie Lohr - sophomore

Wood River

Kaitlin Eileen Barger - junior

Chance Jeffrey Foss - senior

Jacey Lynn Trask - senior

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.

