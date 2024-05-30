Local Students Placed On Greenville University Dean's List For Spring 2024 Semester
GREENVILLE - A number of students from around the Riverbend region have been placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2024 semester.
To qualify for the Greenville University Dean’s List, a student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above. This list reflects both on-campus and online undergraduate students.
Alton
Addison Michelle Miller - senior
Brighton
David Michael Watkins - sophomore
Olivia R. Baalman - junior
Jillian Faith Beilsmith - junior
Edwardsville
Lauren Paige Garver - senior
Eowyn Beth Dorethy - senior
Gloria Rachel Bremer - sophomore
Granite City
Grace Phillips - senior
Brennan Cole Bronnbauer - junior
Jerseyville
Josephine Marie Lohr - sophomore
Wood River
Kaitlin Eileen Barger - junior
Chance Jeffrey Foss - senior
Jacey Lynn Trask - senior
Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students, including traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. Visit www.greenville.edu.
