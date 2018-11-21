Local students on Blackburn College team roster
CARLINILLE - The following students are on a Blackburn College team roster for the 2018 season:
Bethalto, IL
Annika Ochs, Women's Basketball, Guard, Sophomore, Civic Memorial High School
Annika Ochs, Women's Volleyball, Defensive Specialist, Sophomore, Civic Memorial High School
Jayden Serafini, Men's Soccer, Forward, Sophomore, Civic Memorial High School
Jerseyville, IL
Erica Bechtold, Women's Soccer, Defender, Sophomore, Jerseyville High School
Roxana, IL
Brendan Zeller, Men's Soccer, Midfielder, Sophomore, Roxana High School
Wood River, IL
Brittany Grayson, Women's Soccer, Forward, Sophomore, East Alton Wood River High School
Becca Richards, Women's Soccer, Defender, Junior, East Alton Wood River High School
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.
