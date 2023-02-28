Local Students Named To President's And Dean's Lists At Drake University
DES MOINES, Iowa - The following local students have been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester at Drake.
Edwardsville, IL
Brynn Miracle, President's List
Jerseyville, IL
Grant Morgan, Dean's List
About Drake University
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city. In return, Drake enriches the city through its own cultural offerings, considerable economic impact, and many service-learning endeavors, which channel the talent and energy of the Drake students toward meeting the needs of the community.
