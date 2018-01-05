ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bethalto, IL

Katie Irvin

East Alton, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Taryn Legette

Granite City, IL

Jaclyn Long
Dena Williams

Wood River, IL

Kelly Gorsich

 