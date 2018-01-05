ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

Bethalto, IL

Katie Irvin

East Alton, IL

Taryn Legette

Granite City, IL

Jaclyn Long

Dena Williams

Wood River, IL

Kelly Gorsich