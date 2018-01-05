Local students named to Honors List at Maryville University
ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2017 semester.
Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.
Bethalto, IL
Katie Irvin
East Alton, IL
Taryn Legette
Granite City, IL
Jaclyn Long
Dena Williams
Wood River, IL
Kelly Gorsich