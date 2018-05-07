CARLINVILLE - The following students were named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Fall 2017 semester. Students named to the Dean's List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.

Brighton, IL

Jaide Trevino, Senior, Biology-Gen. Track

Rachel Cox, Junior, Elementary Education

Russel Kallal, Junior, Physical Edu. w/ K-12 Certification

Samantha Cranmer, Junior, Secondary Social Science Education: History

Tina Hall, Sophomore, Psychology & Justice Administration

Carrolton, IL

Kyle Kesinger, Senior, Accounting & Marketing

Godfrey, IL

Olivia Mapes, Junior, Graphic Arts

Granite City, IL

Brianna Strong, Sophomore, Psychology & Justice Administration

Haley Crider, Sophomore, Biology

Jayden Foote, Sophomore, Biology-Pre-Med. & Other Health Prof. Track

Jerseyville, IL

Erica Bechtold, Sophomore, Accounting

Wood River, IL

Jonna Hambrick, Senior, Criminal Justice

