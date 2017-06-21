Local students included on NIU spring 2017 Dean's List
DeKALB, IL - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2017 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Students from the area who achieved this honor are listed below by hometown, along with their major and high school.
Edwardsville
Brandi Schell, Biological Sciences - B.S., Edwardsville Senior Hs
Carly Thebeau, HealthSci-Pre-Physical Therapy, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Christopher Zimmermann, Mechanical Engineering - B.S., Edwardsville Senior Hs
Glen Carbon
Amber Robinson, HealthSci-Pre-Physical Therapy, Marquette Catholic High School
Joseph West, Industrial Mgmt and Technology, Edwardsville Senior Hs
Jerseyville
Corey Meredith, Accountancy, Jersey Community High School
Sydney Sauerwein, Nursing, Jersey Community High School
Hali Shirley, Nursing, Jersey Community High School
