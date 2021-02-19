Jerseyville's Morgan M. Cook and Benjamin R. Flowers Earn Dean's List Honors At Wichita State University
February 19, 2021 1:58 PM February 19, 2021 5:08 PM
WICHITA - Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for fall 2020.
Area students on the list were Morgan M. Cook and Benjamin R. Flowers of Jerseyville.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.