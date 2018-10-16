GREENVILLE - Sydney Neal of Alton High School in Alton, IL, is the recipient of an innovative new scholarship from Greenville University.

Panther Preferred Scholarships, awarded by G.U. for the first time this fall, grant students financial awards based on character, abilities and demonstration of G.U. values. Criteria do not include performance on standardized tests like ACT and SAT exams..

To apply, students compose a short essay in which they respond to G.U.’s mission or vision statements and identify portions of the mission statement that inspire them to attend G.U. in particular. They then discuss, in writing or video, their experiences demonstrating values important to the University: service, character and academic persistence.

The new scholarship program aims to identify and incentivize students who have demonstrated an ability to take on challenges and who would make a positive impact on the University culture. These high-potential students possess qualities which predict a positive academic future at G.U.

“We believe that ‘good fit’ students will lead to higher retention and help us accomplish our goal of graduating over 300 ‘certified’ high character and service students—Panther Preferred Scholars—by 2023,” says Executive Vice President Suzanne Davis. “We believe that encouraging applications early in the fall and quickly responding with competitive scholarship offers will yield an earlier commitment from applicants who are the best fit for G.U.”

G.U. awards Panther Preferred Scholarships to undergraduate, graduate, residential and non-residential (online) students. The scholarships vary in value from student to student, up to $17,600 per year, potentially renewable for a total of four years. The University hopes to begin awarding 100 Panther Preferred Scholarships per year.

Greenville University is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the University is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri. For more information visit www.greenville.edu .

