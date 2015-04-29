MILWAUKEE - Blaire Schrick, a senior student at Marquette University studying Spanish Language, Literature & Culture and Psychology from St. Charles, MO. will study at Marquette University's Les Aspin Center for Government in Washington, D.C., this summer.

While in D.C., Schrick will live in an academic community and attend classes at the Les Aspin Center campus just blocks from the Capitol. In addition, Schrick will have the opportunity to visit government agencies and listen to a variety of educational speakers to hear their insiders' perspectives on American democracy.

The Les Aspin Center for Government offers educational internships and training at the federal, local and international levels of government. Marquette students from all majors and areas of study have worked and learned at the Les Aspin Center. Past students have held internships in Congressional offices, the White House, the Food and Drug Administration, private and non-profit organizations and a variety of other governmental agencies and departments.

The Les Aspin Center for Government is named in honor of the late Les Aspin, a former political science faculty member at Marquette, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 22 years and as Secretary of Defense from 1993 to 1994.

