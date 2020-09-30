ST. LOUIS - Callie Barks, a sophomore at Father McGivney Catholic High School, was selected this past weekend as one of only 20 high school students throughout the Greater St. Louis area to participate in The Opera Theater of St. Louis' Artists-in-Training Program.

Through local auditions, 20 Saint Louis-area high school students are selected to participate in weekly college-level voice lessons and coachings, participate in master classes and recitals, compete for $12,000 in scholarship funds, receive college guidance, and experience the vibrant arts culture of Saint Louis, Missouri. Graduates of the AIT program who choose to continue vocal music studies in college receive continued support through advanced study scholarship opportunities. One goal of AIT is to identify students who will go on to further music study and perhaps a professional singing career, but the program has other goals as well, such as encouraging self-discovery, finding new means of expression, learning to set rigorous achievement standards, and rewarding disciplined commitment.

Article continues after sponsor message

Established in 1990 and unique in the U.S., Opera Theatre’s Bayer Fund Artists-in-Training Program was one of 10 in the nation to be recognized by the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities with the “Coming Up Taller” Award for success in serving at-risk youth.

Visiting artists have included: Martina Arroyo, Christine Brewer, Jane Bunnel, Cynthia Clarey, Vinson Cole, Denyce Graves, Kathleen Kaun, Everett McCorvey, Sylvia McNair, Erie Mills, Stanford Olsen, George Shirley, Barbara Smith Conrad, Steve Smith, Kevin Short, Marilyn Taylor, and Shirley Verrett among others. Students attend performances at venues including Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra, the St. Louis Black Repertory Theatre, the St. Louis Repertory Theater, and more.

“This is an awesome opportunity for Callie and we are excited for her and incredibly proud that she was chosen. It is a well deserved honor for her that she has worked very hard for,” said music teacher, Ms. Jill Griffin.

More like this: