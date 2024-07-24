EDWARDSVILLE - The following local student has been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University.

Edwardsville, IL - Angel Loveridge, Zimpleman College of Business, Dean's List

To be eligible for the Deans' List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2024 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2024 semester at Drake.

