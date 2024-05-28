EAST ALTON - Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett from East Alton, Illinois, was named to the Spring 2024 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Hinkle-Pruett is a Junior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who achieved high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 238 students includes 53 freshmen, 48 sophomores, 63 juniors, and 74 seniors.

Dr. Ingrid Ilinca, Vice President, Chief Academic Officer, Provost, and Chief Student Retention Officer, recently commended the students for their exemplary academic performance.

"The students on the Dean's list are among those who presented at national and regional conferences, brought home prestigious awards for their research, and shared the results of their work this spring at the Undergraduate Scholars Forum. They deployed tremendous energy and worked very hard to get these outstanding results," Ilinca said.

"On behalf of the entire Westminster College community, I want to congratulate each one of them for their accomplishments and thank them for creating such a vibrant community of high-performing learners."

About Westminster College

Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech, Westminster College in Fulton is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as the only National Liberal Arts College in Missouri. It is also listed as one of the top institutions in the country for economic mobility and return on investment, placing in the top 16% for graduate earnings with a more than 90% placement rate. Westminster is a Forbes Best Value College that focuses on educating and inspiring students to make an impact on the world around them. To find out more about Westminster, please visit our website.

