The following student(s) from this area received an award from Columbia College during the Honors and Awards Convocation recently held on the Columbia College campus:

More than $172,000 in scholarship money was awarded to students at the event.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Mo., Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 160 years. As a private, nonprofit, liberal arts and sciences institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 campuses across the country, 18 of which are on military installations, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 25,000 students each year and has more than 84,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, AWARD

Article continues after sponsor message

Saint Charles, MO

Jessica L. Baldwin, Betty Hanebaum Memorial Scholarship
Maggie E. Noble, Betti Friedel Saunders Scholarship
Maggie E. Noble, Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges
Erin N. Weaver, Alpha Lambda Delta
Erin N. Weaver, Presidential Scholars

St. Charles, MO

Alexander M. Bodine, Alpha Phi Sigma
Alexander M. Bodine, Student of Distinction in Criminal Justice Administration

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Students Named To Dean's List At Washington University

Oct 3, 2023 - October Is College Changes Everything Month In Illinois

Jun 12, 2023 - East Alton's Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett Named to Dean's List at Westminster College 

Sep 20, 2023 - Time To Register For Greenville University's Panther 5k

2 days ago - SIUE Upward Bound Students Enjoy One-Stop College Shopping

 