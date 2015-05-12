The following student(s) from this area received an award from Columbia College during the Honors and Awards Convocation recently held on the Columbia College campus:

More than $172,000 in scholarship money was awarded to students at the event.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Mo., Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 160 years. As a private, nonprofit, liberal arts and sciences institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 campuses across the country, 18 of which are on military installations, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates more than 25,000 students each year and has more than 84,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ccis.edu.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, AWARD

Article continues after sponsor message

Saint Charles, MO

Jessica L. Baldwin, Betty Hanebaum Memorial Scholarship

Maggie E. Noble, Betti Friedel Saunders Scholarship

Maggie E. Noble, Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges

Erin N. Weaver, Alpha Lambda Delta

Erin N. Weaver, Presidential Scholars

St. Charles, MO

Alexander M. Bodine, Alpha Phi Sigma

Alexander M. Bodine, Student of Distinction in Criminal Justice Administration

More like this: