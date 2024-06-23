EDWARDSVILLE - The men's and women's singles draws of the Edwardsville Open tennis tournament, was presented by The Opel Bash Group, over the weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center at Edwardsville High School.

The annual tournament begins the countdown to the Edwardsville Futures tournament, presented by the EGHM Foundation, which this year takes place July 29-Aug. 4, and the men's winner will qualify for a spot into the Wild Card draw for the Futures.

This year's field was among the best in the history of the tournament, and provided the area with exciting tennis throughout the weekend.

"Thanks to (the Opel Bash Group) for their help in putting on the tournament," said director and Edwardsville High coach Dave Lipe. "It's one of the best fields we've had. We had 18 Division-I players in the draw, we also had equal prize money for both the men's and women's draws, and the men's winner gets a wild card into the main draw of the Futures."

The local contingent was very well-represented as well, with Edwardsville's Chloe Koons seeded third, and Sophie Byron playing in the singles, as well as both Colton Hulme and Jesse Hattrup in the men's open singles, along with Triad's coaches, Jordan and Dylan Faulkenberg.

In the doubles, Hattrup and his partner, Jade Dynamic, will be playing, as will Hulme and his partner, Isaiah Chattic, and in the women's open doubles, Koons, along with her partner, Dia Kannan, will be playing, along with top doubles pair from the Tigers Byron and upcoming Tigers' star Katie Woods.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

