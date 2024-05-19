SPRINGFIELD – Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to mark their calendars for Sunday, June 2, when waterfowl blind drawings will take place for the Mississippi River State Fish and Wildlife Area and Horseshoe Lake State Park in Madison County.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host traditional blind drawings at these sites for this year. Participants are advised to follow any site-specific drawing procedures.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with blind drawings at 1 p.m. Blind allocations for these sites are good for three years. Blinds will be allocated during the following drawings on June 2:

Batchtown Unit and Mississippi River blinds, Calhoun County: Drawing at the baseball diamond in Batchtown.

Calhoun Point, Fuller Lake, and Helmbold units, Calhoun County: Drawing at the baseball diamond/city park in Brussels.

Glades Unit and Piasa Unit, Jersey County: Drawing at baseball diamond off Illinois 100 in Grafton.

Godar Complex, including Diamond Island, Hurricane Island, Tarpy (also known as Michael Landing), Reds Landing, and Rip Rap Landing, Calhoun County: Drawing at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds north of Hardin.

Stump Lake Unit and Illinois River blinds, Jersey County: Drawing at Pere Marquette State Park, lower marina parking lot.

Horseshoe Lake State Park, Madison County: Drawing at Horseshoe Lake State Park, pavilions 1 and 2.

Waterfowl hunters must register in person for blind drawings and must be present for the drawing at each location immediately following registration to claim their blind sites. Mail-in and pre-registrations are not accepted.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old by the date of the drawing. To participate, applicants must present a 2023 or 2024 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice license and no youth license unless the youth license holder also presents hunter safety certification), a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp, unless exempted by law, and valid photo identification.

Applicants needing to purchase licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing. Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available. Licenses and stamps are available at any IDNR license and permit vendor or through the IDNR website.

Registrants are no longer required to possess a valid Illinois Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings. Also, to be eligible for the drawing, the applicant must not have had their hunting privileges suspended or revoked by the IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing. Out-of-state residents must have an annual 2023 or 2024 non-resident hunting license for Illinois (five-day licenses not accepted) and a 2023 or 2024 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp.

Individuals with a disability precluding them from hunting from a waterfowl blind may be accommodated through the issuance of a Standing Vehicle Permit from IDNR. Go online for an application.

Additional hunting information and maps of the above sites can be accessed online.

