Sixty miles in one direction can take you many places, but Melinda Partridge & Jill Kessinger, Bethalto & Dorsey residents, have joined thousands of breast cancer supporters in preparing for the 2011 Susan G. Komen Cleveland 3-Day for the Cure® because 60 miles can take them closer to finding a cure. After months of training and fundraising, participants will walk 60 miles during three days to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and community-based breast health and education programs.

“This is my 2nd year participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure,” said Kessinger. “Through my participation in this event I know I am making a personal impact on the breast cancer movement. This event isn't easy, but we promise you, we wouldn't be doing it if we didn't believe 100% that it was worth every muscle ache, weary night and training walk.”

Kessinger was inspired to do walk last year in response to her sister-in-law’s, Tammy Julen of Bunker Hill, diagnosis. Both Kessinger and Partridge’s grandmothers were affected by breast cancer as well. It seems everyone knows someone whose life has been impacted by cancer.

In order to meet their minimum donation obligation of nearly $5000 the sisters are hosting a Bingo Fundraiser. Forever Legions Bar & Grill on Fosterburg Road has been generous enough to donate the use of their facilities. Please show your support as well on Sunday May 1st at 1 pm and come out have some fun and win some great prizes including Booze baskets, gift baskets from Mary Kay, Tangled Tinsel Christmas Tree Farm & Gift Shoppe and Avon (valued at approximately $175) plus many gift certificates including tan packages from the Islands in Bethalto, massages, golf and even some prizes located at Lake of the Ozarks. For more info and presale tickets the event is posted on facebook as “Bingo to SAVE the Boobies”

The Susan G. Komen Cleveland 3-Day for the Cure starts on Friday morning, July 29th and ends with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday afternoon, July 31st Walkers cover about 20 miles a day, traveling at their own pace. Hundreds of volunteer crew members support the walkers through the three-day journey providing meals, refreshments and snack stops, gear transport, hot showers, portable restrooms, safety on the streets and 24-hour medical services. The Komen 3-Day for the Cure is the greatest distance you can go in the fight against breast cancer.

More than 1.4 million women will be diagnosed with breast cancer globally each year. To help Kessinger and Partridge reach their goal by making a donation, visit TEAM PINK NINJA. To learn how to participate or volunteer with the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure, visit The3Day.org or call 800-996-3DAY.

About the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure is a 60-mile walk for women and men who want to make a personal difference in the fight to end breast cancer. Komen 3-Day for the Cure participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating tens of thousands of people about breast health with every step. Funds raised impact breast cancer research and community-based breast health and education programs. The national series sponsors for the 3-Day for the Cure are AT&T, Bank of America and New Balance. Please visit The3Day.org or call 800-996-3DAY for more information.

The 2011 Komen 3-Day for the Cure Series includes 14 events in

Boston (July 22-24) San Francisco Bay (Sept. 9-11) Tampa Bay (Oct. 28-30)

Cleveland (July 29-31) Seattle (Sept. 16-18) Dallas/Fort Worth (Nov. 4-6)

Chicago (Aug. 5-7) Washington, D.C. (Sept. 23-25) Arizona (Nov. 11-13)

Michigan (Aug. 12-14) Philadelphia (Oct. 14-16) San Diego (Nov. 18-20)

Twin Cities (Aug. 19-21) Atlanta (Oct. 21-23)

