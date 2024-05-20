JERSEYVILLE – Rock the Block, a summer staple in Jerseyville, is back! Local recording artist, Mattie Schell, will play the first Rock the Block on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. in City Center Park behind Terrapin Place Pizza across the street from the movie theater.

The City of Jerseyville is excited to welcome Mattie home to play in town for the first time in several years. In the midst of recording her debut solo album with Compass Records in Nashville, she is looking forward to sharing her new music with family and friends.

“It’s always nice to play at home, but with my new album coming out soon, I’m very excited to share what I’ve been working on. They are all songs I’ve written or co-written with my fiancé,” says Mattie.

The Riverfront Times claims the album “highlights Schell’s chameleonic ability to channel a range of Americana styles into an assured tour through country crooners, funk-soul groovers, jazzy ballads and folk confessionals, all delivered with Schell’s powerful, plaint vocals.”

Rock the Block will continue throughout the summer with the following schedule: - Friday, June 21, 6-9 p.m. – Porch Café will play at the water tower at the corner of Arch and Washington - Friday, August 16, 6-9 p.m – Tanglefoot will play at City Center Plaza next to Germania - Friday, September 13, 6-9 p.m. –

Jake Mauer will play at the City Firehouse If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Will Strang, Director of Tourism and Community Development with the City of Jerseyville at (618) 498-3312 or williamstrang@jerseyvilleil.us. Information can also be found at the city website: www.jerseyville-il.us

