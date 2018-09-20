EDWARDSVILLE - Todd Lewis, local resident and adventurer, stopped by The E.P.I.C. Living Social Club Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn Express to discuss what motivated him to climb to the base camp at Mt. Everest, summit Kilimanjaro, run with the bulls in Spain and run 40 marathons before turning 40 years old.

Lewis spoke on the life decisions he committed himself to in order to live his life more on his own terms, taking on tasks that felt truly rewarding and prideful to himself.

“I wrote everything I wanted to do down,” Lewis said. “I wrote it down and broken down. From that point on I didn’t say I’m going to try and run a marathon. I said I’m going to run a marathon. I said I’m going to climb Mt. Hood. I said I was going to. I had to get all the negative thoughts out of my head.”

Since making his list over 100 goals Lewis has been able to cross off several from climbing to base camp of Mount Everest, summit Kilimanjaro, Mt. Hood, Mt. Shasta, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Whitney, and Mt. Washington; ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain; hiked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru; And just a few months ago, in June, he marked the 7th and final continent off his travel list, Australia.

“People always told me I was going to hit that wall,” Lewis said. “But there is no wall, there is no wall if you train properly. I did things that I didn’t think I could because I always told myself said I can’t do it. You have to do it for yourself.”

