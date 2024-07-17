MADISON COUNTY - As news from the Republican National Convention travels downstate, local Republicans are reacting to former President Donald Trump’s official nomination for the 2024 election.



“We’re looking forward to big things on the Republican ticket from the top on down in Madison County this November,” said Ray Wesley, Madison County Republican Party Chairman. “We’re excited about the candidates and looking forward to the election.



Trump received the official nomination from the Republican party during the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday, July 15, 2024. Travis Akin, a delegate from Illinois’s 12th District to the RNC, encouraged voters to watch the RNC throughout the week. He noted that this is the best way to learn more about Trump’s policies. He said he enjoyed being involved in the vote to name Trump as the official Republican nominee.



“I was just happy to be a part of history,” Akin said. “A lot of the policies, a lot of the issues that Trump is running on will kind of be discussed with the keynote speakers, and I would advise people to pay attention and see what Trump’s vision for America is and watch it with an open mind and just pay attention to it. It’s all going to be there tonight and tomorrow night, Wednesday night, Thursday night. The whole agenda, the whole message, it’s all going to be there the next few days.”



On Monday, July 15, 2024, Trump also announced his vice presidential candidate. J.D. Vance, a senator from Ohio, will serve as his vice president if Trump is elected. Akin expressed his excitement about Vance as Trump’s vice presidential nominee.



“People have asked me who I thought the nominee would be and my standard answer was always J.D. Vance,” Akin said. “He’s a guy with tremendous talent. He’s got the right vision for the country. I think he’s an incredible pick. He was the one that I was supporting all along, and I couldn't be happier that he’s our nominee for our vice president.”



Wesley echoed Akin’s comments. He believes that Madison County voters will be eager to vote for Vance.



“J.D. Vance is exciting,” Wesley added. “He’s young, he’s talented, he’s very smart, and he’s got a great life story behind him. He’s a fiscal conservative. He wants to protect our border. He’s friendly to labor. I think he’ll be very popular with our voters here in Madison County, just as President Trump is.”



Wesley encouraged people to vote, adding that it’s “critical” to vote this year. He said voter turnout from the Republican party is “the key to winning this election.”

