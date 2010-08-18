Local RE/MAX agent, Jill Schulz is taking part in the Home for the Cure program, a RE/MAX initiative, and pledges to make regular donations to Susan G. Komen for the CureR after helping customers sell a home or find their perfect place.

Schulz is passionate about supporting breast cancer research, education and treatment and chose to take part in the Home for the Cure program to support Komen efforts in the Riverbend Area. The majority of funds Schulz donates and raises will stay local to benefit the Susan G. Komen for the Cure. It is an outstanding organization that is making daily strides in the fight against breast cancer," said Schulz. "I'm proud to be supporting that mission right here in my community."

The Home for the Cure program includes the opportunity to market a property as a Home for the Cure. Home sellers can choose to add a Home for the Cure sign rider to the RE/MAX sign in their yard, which signals to potential buyers that Susan G. Komen for the Cure will receive a donation from the agent when the home sale is complete.

RE/MAX is a proud national sponsor of Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure and has supported the fight against breast cancer since 2002. RE/MAX offices and agents take part in local Race for the Cure events and have adopted other annual fundraisers to show their support.

To contact Jill and find out more about her services, call 618-467-1200 or email her at jillschulz@remax.net or visit her website at www.jillschulz.remax.com. For more information about the local Komen Affiliate, visit Komen online at www.komen.org.

