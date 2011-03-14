For more than 5 years Elaine Rhodes, a local Realtor with Century 21 Seniker-Edwards in Brighton, has promoted the welfare of local pets and 5A’s Animal Shelter in her newspaper ads, at RiverBender.com, and on her own website. Today, Elaine is asking for donations to help the shelter continue its mission for the furry friends of our community.



5A’s, located on 4530 North Alby Street in Godfrey, needs the following supplies: bleach, Dawn dish soap (blue), dry Purina Kitten Chow, dry cat food – brown Purina, mop heads, canned cat food, Pine Sol, copier paper, dryer sheets, dog treats (no rawhide). Cash donations are always needed for medical supplies and operating expenses for the shelter.

Article continues after sponsor message



Elaine publishes a comprehensive listing of adoptable pets and a link to the shelter on her website at www.ElaineRhodes.com or you can email her at ekrhodes1@att.net. 5A’s Animal Shelter can be reached at 618-466-3702 or online at www.FiveAs.org.



For more information about 5A’s or your Real Estate needs, you can speak with Elaine directly by calling (618) 578-8772 or at Century 21 Seniker-Edwards in Brighton (618) 372-4535.

More like this: