The Metro East Real Estate Investors Association was recognized by the National Real Estate Investors Association at the annual Mid Year Leadership Conference that was held this year in Denver, CO on June 18th to the 21st. The Metro East Real Estate Investors Association earned the Awards of Excellence - Honors of Merit in the category of Education.

Receiving the award was President George Skidis, Treasurer Tim Elafros, Secretary Susan Bailey, Board Members Scott Green and Will Weeks.

Board Member Scott Green also received recognition for completing the Professional Housing Provider designation. The PHP designation is earned by participating students by completing over 62 hours of training consisting of both classroom and hands on experience. In the Saint Louis area these exclusive courses are offered by the Metro East Real Estate Investors Association under the guidance and authorization of the National Real Estate Investors Association.

The Metro East Real Estate Investors Association is the one of oldest and largest Real Estate Investors Associations in the greater Saint Louis area. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at the Leighton Evatt American Legion Post #365 located at 1022 Vandalia (IL route 159) in Collinsville, IL 62234. The phone number for Metro East REIA is 618-877-6352 or they can be contacted via their website www.MetroEastREIA.com.

