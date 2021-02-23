Lifelong Riverbend resident, Jeni Brown, owner of Savvy Spaces Organizing, wants to help you eliminate the excess from your home, and she has created a month-long challenge to do just that.

“Clutter is unavoidable, so learning how to manage it is key,” says Brown. “This can be a struggle for a lot of people, and can eventually become overwhelming. Clutter is basically an accumulation of delayed decisions and ineffective systems. And with our busy lives, it’s easy to understand how clutter can pile up so quickly.”

Brown founded her business out of a desire to help people create functional and sustainable organizational systems that transform their space from chaotic to calm. She notes that “being continually surrounded by clutter can have a negative effect on our well-being, both mentally and physically.”

She feels uniquely positioned to help others tackle their clutter and disorganization because it is a struggle she has personally overcome. “I lived with clutter and disorganization for a long time. Getting organized and learning how to control my own clutter has been life-changing for me.”

Brown said she planned the challenge for March to give people an opportunity to get a jump start on spring cleaning and to give some encouragement to those who may have lost steam with their New Year’s decluttering resolutions.

“I have had a lot of fun creating this challenge. Participants will receive a different decluttering task each day, and all are designed to be completed in 30 minutes or less. There is a daily video that accompanies each task, and a lot of resources and pro tips, as well. Participants also have access to a private discussion community where they can ask questions, showcase their progress and support each other,” said Brown. She also has two live Q &A sessions on the schedule.

The challenge is open to people of all levels, from those just beginning to declutter to those looking to do a quick refresh. “I can’t wait to get started,” she said, adding that she’s not just guiding this process, she is an active participant herself.

The 31-Day Purge Challenge runs March 1 – 31 and is $10 to join. To register, visit savvyspacesorganizing.com. If you have questions, you can reach Jeni Brown at jeni@savvyspacesorganizing.com or at facebook.com/savvyspacesorganizing.

