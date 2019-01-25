ST. LOUIS – Ladue and Millbrook Pharmacies are proud to announce a program offering to delay federal workers’ prescription co-pays until after the end of the current government shutdown.

Both pharmacies will establish a temporary charge account, with a credit card on file. This will prevent federal workers from any disruption in taking critical medications due to financial hardship.

“We understand the difficulty our federal workers are experiencing during the government shutdown,” said Rick Williams, owner of Ladue and Millbrook Pharmacies. “This program will ensure they get their medication without worrying about how they’re going to afford it.”

Once the government shutdown is over and pay has been restored, patients will then pay the delayed co-payments.

For more information, please contact Ladue Pharmacy at (314) 993-4031 and Millbrook Pharmacy at (314) 802-7012.

