GRANITE CITY, IL – Almost half of teens report having tried alcohol by the time they are 14 years old (teens.drugabuse.gov, 2020). More than 80 percent of young people ages 10–18 say their parents are the leading influence on their decision whether to drink (samhsa.gov, 2020).

How does alcohol affect brain development? What kinds of conversations should parents have with their children and teens about alcohol?

Join Chestnut Health Systems™ on Facebook Live on Thursday, August 5 at noon for a free presentation: Parent Talk with Paul: Teens and Alcohol, presented by Paul Cook, Alison Donoho, and Mike Luther.

Paul Cook was born in St. Louis. He made it a lifelong mission 15 years ago to share his experience and deeply tested philosophy of recovery as a speaker, author, sober coach, and radio/TV personality.

Cook is the author of “Cooked in LA,” which received the Gateway Award from the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. The book details three years of Cook’s life working in broadcasting while self-medicating sudden anxiety and depression.

Alison Donoho and Mike Lutherare community health specialists at Chestnut Health Systems. They engage youth and community members in substance use prevention efforts including decision making, communication, goal setting, and relationships, as well as substance use disorder and stress management. Both are involved in community coalitions addressing prevention and substance use.

For information on how to schedule a community presentation with Chestnut’s Prevention staff, please call (618)772-3372 in Madison and St. Clair Counties. In Grundy and Will Counties, call (815) 725-3491. In McLean County, call (309) 451-7816.

Parent Talk with Paul flyer - Click Here

