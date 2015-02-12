ALTON - Trial and personal injury lawyer, Patrick King, has been selected to the list of Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Stars in the area of Personal Injury. The selection process recognizes no more than 2.5% of all attorneys in the state as a Rising Star.

This is not Patrick’s first professional recognition. Since founding King Law Firm, LLC in 2011, Patrick has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers as a member of the “Top 40 Under 40” in Litigation in Illinois, as well as Voted Best of the Best Attorneys of 2013, by local media.

As a skilled litigator, he excels in personal injury - auto or truck accidents, negligence, wrongful death, products or premises liability, dog and animal bites, and other injury claims. Patrick is experienced in criminal defense, such as felony, misdemeanor, DUI and traffic cases.

The firm provides legal services for individuals, families, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, and representation before trial courts, appellate courts, and administrative hearings, such as before Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, as well as transactional and business matters.

Patrick is a native of Godfrey, Illinois and now resides there with his wife, Stephanie, and their three children. For more information you may contact the King Law Firm, LLC at 510 East 6th Street, Alton, IL 62002, or by phone (618) 462-8405, or online at www.PatrickKingLaw.com.

